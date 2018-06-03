Russia 2018: Rohr releases Super Eagles’ final World Cup squad

Nigeria’s Super Eagles’ Head Coach, Gernot Rohr, on Sunday in London released his final list of players for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, with minimal surprise.

The squad, since being pruned to 30 last month and subsequently to 26 last week, has been the usually expected names with only a few surprises.

Mikel Agu, Moses Simon and Ola Aina who were dropped in London, with the exclusion of Simon, might not have been a surprise since they have dropped to being fringe players.

The exclusion of Simon on his part, in view of past performances, should have been a surprise, if not for his injury worries.

The Final List

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna, Spain), Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba, Nigeria), Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa)

Defenders: William Troost-Ekong and Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor, Turkey), Tyronne Ebuehi (Ado Den Haag, Holland), Elderson Echiejile (Cercle Brugge KSV, Belgium), Bryan Idowu (Amkar Perm, Russia), Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France), Leon Balogun (Brighton, England), Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa, Turkey)

Midfielders: Mikel Obi (Tianjin Teda, China), Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor, Turkey), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England), Oghenekaro Etebo (Las Palmas, Spain), John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel), Joel Obi (Torino, Italy)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow, Russia), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City), Victor Moses (Chelsea, England), Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai, China), Alex Iwobi (Arsenal, England), Simeon Nwankwo (Crotone, Italy)

Super Eagles will play their last warm-up game on Wednesday against the Czech Republic in Austria before travelling to Russia.

Their opening game at the world cup is against Croatia on Saturday, June 16.

Good luck to the Eagles……But what what are your thoughts on this list?

