Russia 2018: Super Eagles hold final training in Yessentuki
Image result for Russia 2018: Super Eagles hold final training in YessentukiThe Super Eagles Nigeria held their final training session on Thursday in Yessentuki before jetting out to Kaliningrad for the opening game against Croatia on Saturday.

After the game the Eagles will return to Yessentuki to continue preparation for the second game against Iceland on the 22nd of June in Volgograd.

The three-time African Champions are drawn in group D alongside Croatia, Iceland and Argentina.

They will be making their sixth appearance at the tournament with their best finish a second round berth.

