Russia 2018: Uruguay beats Saudi Arabia by a slim 1-0
Uruguay’s slender victory over Saudi Arabia ensured that they and host nation Russia reached the last 16 of the World Cup.

Luis Suarez scored the only goal at the Rostov Arena, sweeping in from close range on his 100th appearance for Uruguay.

It was hard on the Green Falcons, who were knocked out despite a vast improvement from their 5-0 defeat by Russia in the tournament’s opening game.

Uruguay and Russia are six points clear of third-placed Egypt with one game to play.

