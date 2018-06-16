Home Football Russia cries foul over Nigerian fans’ World Cup chicken requests
Russia cries foul over Nigerian fans’ World Cup chicken requests
Football
International
News
Nigeria
Sports
World News
0

Russia cries foul over Nigerian fans’ World Cup chicken requests

0
0
now viewing

Russia cries foul over Nigerian fans’ World Cup chicken requests

now playing

Trump sets tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese goods; Beijing strikes back

now playing

US to pull out of UN's human rights council over anti-Israel 'bias'

now playing

Evans' lawyer, Ogungbeje withdraws from kidnap case

now playing

15,000 adhoc staff recruited for Rivers LG polls

now playing

Former Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy Resigns From Parliament

Nigerian fans cheering on their national team in Saturday’s World Cup match against Croatia will be missing an important item in their supporter’s toolkit: chickens.

Live chickens are sometimes seen at soccer matches in Nigeria where fans paint them in the green and white colors of their national flag before holding them aloft and leading crowd chanting.

But officials in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, where Nigeria will take on Croatia on Saturday in their first outing at the World Cup, have said animals will not be allowed in the stadium.

Andrei Yermak, Kaliningrad’s minister for culture and tourism, said that whilst there had been no official requests to do so, some Nigerian fans had asked if it would be possible to bring chickens to the match.

“It was explained to the fans that according to safety regulations, it is not permitted to enter the stadium with live animals,” he said in written comments to Reuters on Friday.

Nigeria’s soccer federation and the Nigerian embassy in Moscow were not immediately available for comment.

Russia’s Interfax news agency had earlier quoted Yermak as saying local authorities would still help Nigerian fans get the most out of the tournament.

“We will of course advise them where to buy a chicken,” Interfax cited him as saying. “We are ready to meet the most eccentric requests.”

Related Posts

Trump sets tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese goods; Beijing strikes back

TVCN 0

US to pull out of UN’s human rights council over anti-Israel ‘bias’

TVCN 0

Evans’ lawyer, Ogungbeje withdraws from kidnap case

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies