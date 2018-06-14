Russia stops Nigerian fans from bringing live chicken to stadium

Super Eagles supporters have not been granted permission to carry live chickens to the Kaliningrad Stadium, venue of the national team’s World Cup opener against Croatia on Saturday.

It would be recalled that at South Africa 2010, Nigeria fans were turned away from Ellis Park in Johannesburg after demanding to take chickens, painted or dyed green and with bound feet, into the stadium where the team lost 1-0 to Argentina.

Minister of Culture and Tourism of the region Andrei Ermak said citizens are sick with them in all matches, he went on to say that they would show Nigerians where to buy chickens from if when they move on to the next location.

Super Eagles fans believe that the chickens bring good luck to the team.

