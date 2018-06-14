Home Football Russia thrash Saudi 5-0 in World Cup opener
Russia thrash Saudi 5-0 in World Cup opener
Image result for Russia vs Saudi ArabiaHosts Russia made a fine start to their World Cup campaign as they thrashed Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the tournament’s opening game.

Yuri Gazinskiy scored the first goal of the tournament after only 12 minutes when he headed in from Aleksandr Golovin’s cross.

Substitute Denis Cheryshev added a second just before half-time as he collected Roman Zobnin’s pass, cut inside two Saudi Arabia defenders and finished well.

Another substitute, Artem Dzyuba, grabbed Russia’s third within two minutes of coming on by heading in from Golovin’s delivery.

Cheryshev scored a spectacular fourth with the outside of his boot, before Golovin curled in a stunning 25-yard free-kick for Russia’s fifth.

Saudi Arabia failed to register a shot on target as the hosts completely dominated.

