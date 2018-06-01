The South-South Governors Forum said the Federal Government should apply the 13% (thirteen percent) derivation principle as enshrined in the constitution when withdrawing the $1bn (One billion dollars) from the Excess Crude Account for national security.Reaffirming their unwavering stance for the restructuring of Nigeria, the South-South governors also advised the Federal Government to withdraw the bill on National Water Resources.

Ovieteme George reports that the Chairman South-South Governor’s Forum and Governor of Bayelsa State Seriake Dickson has been meeting governors and prominent leaders of the

geo-political zone on the need to restructure Nigeria, a move which led to the PANDEF mega rally in Yenagoa where South-South, South-East, South-West and Middle belt leaders also expressed their support.

The South-South Governor’s met in Port-Harcourt and reaffirmed their stance on the issue.

A decision was also reached concerning the planned withdrawal of $1bn (One billion dollars) from the Excess Crude Account by the Federal government for national security.

