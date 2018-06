Senate Majority Leader, Ahmad Lawan, has asked Nigerians to vote into power more men of integrity like President Muhammadu Buhari, at the federal, state and local government levels.

The Senate Leader was speaking while welcoming youths from the northeast who are canvassing for President Muhammadu Buhari.

He thanked the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government and National Assembly for dedicating attention and resources to the northeast.

