Home News Senate makes u-turn, reverses INEC REC’s confirmation
Senate makes u-turn, reverses INEC REC’s confirmation
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Senate makes u-turn, reverses INEC REC’s confirmation

0
0
now viewing

Senate makes u-turn, reverses INEC REC’s confirmation

now playing

Offa Bank Robbery: Saraki sends written statement to Police

now playing

Senate asks INEC to declare June 12 Election result

now playing

Withdraw your statement on anti-grazing law, senate tells defence minister

now playing

Senate confirms Zamfara INEC chief after two previous rejection

Dino-Melaye-Recalls-TVCNews
now playing

 Dino Melaye technically defects to PDP by changing his seat position

Image result for Senate reverses INEC REC's confirmationThe Senate at Thursday’s plenary reversed its earlier decision to confirm Monday Udo-Tom as the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), representing Akwa Ibom state, due to a motion for revision raised by Senator Bassey Akpan, representing Akwa Ibom north-east.

Udo-Tom was confirmed on Wednesday alongside three other nominees.

Bassey said the senate’s committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not include a petition filed against the nominee in its report.

Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who chairs the senate committee on ethics, confirmed that his committee had received a petition to that effect.

After this, the earlier confirmation was withdrawn and referred to the Senate Committee on INEC for further investigation.

 

Related Posts

Offa Bank Robbery: Saraki sends written statement to Police

TVCN 0

Senate asks INEC to declare June 12 Election result

TVCN 0

Withdraw your statement on anti-grazing law, senate tells defence minister

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies