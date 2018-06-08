Senate makes u-turn, reverses INEC REC’s confirmation

The Senate at Thursday’s plenary reversed its earlier decision to confirm Monday Udo-Tom as the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), representing Akwa Ibom state, due to a motion for revision raised by Senator Bassey Akpan, representing Akwa Ibom north-east.

Udo-Tom was confirmed on Wednesday alongside three other nominees.

Bassey said the senate’s committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not include a petition filed against the nominee in its report.

Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who chairs the senate committee on ethics, confirmed that his committee had received a petition to that effect.

After this, the earlier confirmation was withdrawn and referred to the Senate Committee on INEC for further investigation.

