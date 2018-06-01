Home News Senators commend Buhari’s assent to “Not Too Young To Run Bill”
Senators commend Buhari's assent to "Not Too Young To Run Bill"
Senators have described the assent to the Not-too-young-to-run bill as a gift by the National Assembly and the Executive to young Nigerians.

The sponsor of the Bill in the Senate, Senator Abdul-Aziz Nyako described the development as a gateway for younger Nigerians to get into governance. He said efforts are on to reduce campaign financing.

Also read: https://tvcnews.tv/2018/05/buhari-signs-not-too-young-to-run-bill/

Senators Mao Ohuabunwa and Kabiru Marafa also believe the involvement of young persons in government will increase productivity, engender age balance and create opportunities for fresh ideas.

