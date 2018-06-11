Home America Singapore tightens security ahead of Trump-Kim summit
Singapore tightens security ahead of Trump-Kim summit
America
International
0

Singapore tightens security ahead of Trump-Kim summit

0
0
now viewing

Singapore tightens security ahead of Trump-Kim summit

Image result for Singapore tightens security ahead of Trump-Kim summit

Singapore has is tightened security ahead of the Trump-Kim summit scheduled for Tuesday in the city state.

The Tuesday summit will be the first meeting between a sitting U.S. president and a sitting DPRK top leader.

Singaporean Home Affairs and Law Minister at a security briefing said Ensuring security for two of the people of the highest security requirements in the world is by no means easy.

The summit is scheduled for 09:00 Singapore time Tuesday at the Capella Hotel on the Sentosa Island in Singapore.

TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies