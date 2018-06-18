SON partners traders association to combat substandard goods

Traders under the aegis of Balogun Business Association is collaborating with the standards Organisation of Nigeria to combat the menace of substandard goods in the country.

The group’s decision was conveyed during a courtesy visit to the management team of the standards agency in Lagos.

The Director General of the standards agency, Osita Aboloma, underscored the importance of collaboration in tackling the preponderance of fake and substandard goods in the country.

He laments that the growth of local industries is being hindered by the proliferation of substandard goods.

Members of the traders association stated their resolve to work with officials of the Standards authority to checkmate the activities of traders within and outside the trade fair complex.

They however urged government to recall the Standards agency to the ports for effective monitoring.

