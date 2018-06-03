Home News Stakeholders seek govt’s assistance in reviving reading culture
Stakeholders seek govt's assistance in reviving reading culture
Stakeholders in information and education sector in Nigeria have appealed to government at all levels to come together and find a lasting solution to the problem of dying reading culture in Nigeria.

They made this known in Abeokuta, Ogun State during the public presentation of a book on basic English vocabularies and literary terms.

The condemns poor remuneration of teachers and over exposure of the youth to negative side of the internet which has been responsible for poor reading culture among the youth in recent times.

The author, who is also a journalist, Stephen Lawal said he was propelled to put the book together due to the high level of ignorance and among the youth.

