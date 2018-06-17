Home News Suicide blasts kill 31, injures 48 in Damboa
Image result for Suicide bomb attack kills 31, injures 48 in Damboa

At least 31 persons have been killed and 48 injured when two suicide bombers attacked the town of Damboa in Borno state on Saturday evening, only hours after the country’s army chief urged displaced residents to return home because it was safe.

The explosions were followed up by rockets fired from outside the town.

A four-month military operation started on May the first to expel Boko Haram insurgents from northern Borno and the Lake Chad region.

No group has said it carried out Saturday evening’s attacks but it bore the hallmark of Boko Haram.

