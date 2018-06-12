Super Eagles arrive Stavropoi Krai Russia in style

Players and officials of the Nigerian national football team arrived at Mineralnye Vody International Airport late tuesday night, ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament.

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi is confident that the Nigerian team will prove critics wrong when the tournament gets on the way.

The Eagles have been written off by many, following their unimpressive performances in their pre-World Cup friendlies, where they have lost to Serbia, England and Czech Republic

Drawn in Group D alongside Argentina, Croatia and Iceland, the Nigerians are the lowest ranked team by FIFA in the pool.

Share this: Tweet



