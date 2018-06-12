Home Football Super Eagles arrive Stavropoi Krai Russia in style
Super Eagles arrive Stavropoi Krai Russia in style
Football
International
Sports
0

Super Eagles arrive Stavropoi Krai Russia in style

0
0
now viewing

Super Eagles arrive Stavropoi Krai Russia in style

now playing

Mo Salah feeling good as Egypt train in Russia

now playing

Lionel Messi to consider retirement after world cup

now playing

Nigeria can surprise the world in Russia - Bonfrere Jo

now playing

Salah hopeful of making World Cup opener for Egypt

now playing

Bribery: Kenyan referee, Adel Marwa axed from Russia

Image result for Super Eagles arrive Stavropol Krai Russia in stylePlayers and officials of the Nigerian national football team arrived at Mineralnye Vody International Airport late tuesday night, ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament.

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi is confident that the Nigerian team will prove critics wrong when the tournament gets on the way.

The Eagles have been written off by many, following their unimpressive performances in their pre-World Cup friendlies, where they have lost to Serbia, England and Czech Republic

Drawn in Group D alongside Argentina, Croatia and Iceland, the Nigerians are the lowest ranked team by FIFA in the pool.

Related Posts

Mo Salah feeling good as Egypt train in Russia

TVCN 0

Lionel Messi to consider retirement after world cup

TVCN 0

Nigeria can surprise the world in Russia – Bonfrere Jo

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies