Super Eagles file out against Czech in final friendly before world cup
The Super Eagles will line out on Wednesday afternoon against the Czech Republic in their final international friendly game ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

It is the first game where the final 23 man squad to the World Cup will play together.

And Nigerians hope to see the proper outline of the Eagles team to the tournament in this game.

Head Coach, Gernot Rohr, is expected to make changes to the starting 11 to the team that lost 2-1 to England on Saturday.

Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has returned to fitness and has joined the rest of the squad in training.

Ndidi is expected to play some part in the game against the Czech side.

Captain of the team, John Mikel Obi says the team is focused and winning the World cup remains a mission very possible for the Eagles.

