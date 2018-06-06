Super Falcons play Gambia in nations cup qualifiers

The national women’s team, the Super Falcons will also match out today against the Gambia in the first leg of their 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifier.

The reigning African women’s champions arrived in Gambia on Monday and have been training at the FIFA Goal Project in Banjul.

The winner between the Falcons and the Gambian women’s team over two legs will qualify for this year’s Nations cup holding in Ghana.

The return leg takes place next monday.

The 2018 African Women nations cup will serve as qualifiers for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

