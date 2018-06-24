Home News Supremacy battle between Rochas, Madumere prolongs APC national convention
Supremacy battle between Rochas, Madumere prolongs APC national convention
Supremacy battle between Rochas, Madumere prolongs APC national convention

The supremacy contest between factional delegates from Imo state loyal to Governor Rochas Okorocha and his Deputy, Eze Madumere/Osita Izunaso faction has delayed conclusion of the APC national convention till Sunday.

Both groups fielded candidates for the post of National Organizing Secretary with the incumbent, Osita Izunaso refusing to bulge and Okorocha’s candidate refusing to step down too despite pleas by party leaders, especially those from Southeast, for both factions to reach an amicable settlement.

The party is also at a loss on how voting can take place by Imo delegates when both factions are present at the convention and claiming to be the authentic state executive while using huge connections to Aso Rock, Governors and outgoing party leadership to influence decision-making.

Party leaders, political office holders, security men, journalists and delegates have been kept stranded as efforts are on to finally resolve the issue.

The party has now taken a stand that only statutory delegates from the state would be allowed to vote, according to sources, to stop the logjam.

Both factions had since Saturday, when the convention kicked-off, embarked on a free-for-all-fight on who is the recognized faction in Imo state.

----------------------------

