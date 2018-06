A few hours after suspected herdsmen killed two persons in Gereng village of Adamawa State, armed militiamen invaded Numan and Demsa local governments, killing 22 and wounding dozens.

Some of the victims were attacked at a wake keep, on the outskirts of Numan.

Senator Grace Bent says the attackers overwhelmed security agents, and wants the federal government to beef up security in the area.

