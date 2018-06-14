Home News Suspected militias destroy farmlands in Plateau Community
Suspected militias destroy farmlands in Plateau Community
News
Nigeria
0

Suspected militias destroy farmlands in Plateau Community

0
0
now viewing

Suspected militias destroy farmlands in Plateau Community

now playing

Mimiko floats as Labour party rejects his plans to return

now playing

Justice Danladi remains CCT chairman- Tribunal

now playing

FG set to repatriate fresh $500m Abacha loot

now playing

Inflation falls to 11.61% in May

now playing

Naira strengthens against dollar at parallel market

Image result for Suspected militia destroy farmlands in Plateau CommunityLocals in Jol community of Riyom local government area of Plateau State North Central Nigeria have cried out with an appeal to government at all levels to come to their aid following a suspected herdsmen invasion and destruction of over 60 farmlands as alleged by the victims.

The locals alleged that suspected Fulani militia invaded their farms and destroyed all crops with barely 2 weeks to the harvesting period.

The victims who are shocked as well as sad with the unfortunate situation appealed on government to assist by a way of compensation to ease the challenges they will face as a result of the invasion.

A law maker representing the affected community also call on Federal government to do more in engaging the warring party toward finding a lasting solutions to farmers herders clash in the area.

 

Related Posts

Mimiko floats as Labour party rejects his plans to return

TVCN 0

Justice Danladi remains CCT chairman- Tribunal

TVCN 0

FG set to repatriate fresh $500m Abacha loot

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies