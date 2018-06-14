Suspected militias destroy farmlands in Plateau Community

Locals in Jol community of Riyom local government area of Plateau State North Central Nigeria have cried out with an appeal to government at all levels to come to their aid following a suspected herdsmen invasion and destruction of over 60 farmlands as alleged by the victims.

The locals alleged that suspected Fulani militia invaded their farms and destroyed all crops with barely 2 weeks to the harvesting period.

The victims who are shocked as well as sad with the unfortunate situation appealed on government to assist by a way of compensation to ease the challenges they will face as a result of the invasion.

A law maker representing the affected community also call on Federal government to do more in engaging the warring party toward finding a lasting solutions to farmers herders clash in the area.

