Home News Three reportedly killed in clash between soldiers and police officers in Aba
Three reportedly killed in clash between soldiers and police officers in Aba
News
Nigeria
0

Three reportedly killed in clash between soldiers and police officers in Aba

0
0
now viewing

Three reportedly killed in clash between soldiers and police officers in Aba

now playing

Police uncover illegal blood bank in Lagos

now playing

Offa Bank Robbery: Saraki sends written statement to Police

now playing

Alleged murder: Police declares Ayinde Yekini wanted

now playing

Lagos state police charges sixty three okada riders to court for burning cop car

now playing

Doctors who reject gunshot victims are criminally liable - Police

Three persons were reported killed on Friday in Aba, the commercial nerve of Abia State as personnel of the Nigerian

Army and personnel of Mobile Police Force clashed in Osisioma Local Government Area of the State.

Witnesses say many passersby were wounded in the incident which caused pandemonium at the major exit and entrance route into the city .

The witnesses added that the Police and army shot at each other face-to-face.

Efforts to reach both police and army spokesmen in the state have so far proved abortive.

Related Posts

Police uncover illegal blood bank in Lagos

TVCN 0

Offa Bank Robbery: Saraki sends written statement to Police

TVCN 0

Alleged murder: Police declares Ayinde Yekini wanted

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies