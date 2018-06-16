Three reportedly killed in clash between soldiers and police officers in Aba

Three persons were reported killed on Friday in Aba, the commercial nerve of Abia State as personnel of the Nigerian

Army and personnel of Mobile Police Force clashed in Osisioma Local Government Area of the State.

Witnesses say many passersby were wounded in the incident which caused pandemonium at the major exit and entrance route into the city .

The witnesses added that the Police and army shot at each other face-to-face.

Efforts to reach both police and army spokesmen in the state have so far proved abortive.

