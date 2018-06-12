Tinubu endorses Oshiomhole as Oyegun’s replacement

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu has endorsed the candidature of Adams Oshiomole for the position of National Chairman of the party.

The endorsement is coming less than a week to the party’s national convention even as some big wigs openly aligned with Oshiomole making him the major contender in the chairmanship race.

At the Oshiomole campaign office in the Aso Drive neighborhood of Maitama in Abuja on Tuesday, other top party leaders also endorsed him and pledged their support for his candidature.

