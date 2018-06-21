Home News Troops foil suicide bomb attack in Maiduguri
date 2018-06-21

Troops foil suicide bomb attack in Maiduguri
Troops foil suicide bomb attack in Maiduguri

At about past 8p.m yesterday night, two female suicide bombers on board a tricycle, Reg No.K621, attempted to force themselves into 333 Artillery defunct mammy market, Maiduguri.

The first bomber went to the gate to buy ticket to access mammy market but was shot into explosion by soldier.

The tricycle rider fled while thee 2nd bomber detonatd inside d tricycle.

The two bombers died instantly while 15 people including some military personnel were injured but responding to treatment.

The scene of the incident has been sanitized by EOD team and normalcy restored, while further investigations are ongoing.

