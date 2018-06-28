Troops parade suspected Plateau killers

The Special Military Task Force, “Operation Safe Haven’’ has arrested and paraded three suspects in connection with the latest killings in Plateau state .

The three men were said to have been arrested at Gashish District in the Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau.

The suspects were paraded in Jos alongside 14 others, who were arrested over the killings in which suspected herdsmen massacred more than 86 people, mainly locals and farmers on June 24.

14 persons were arrested for what the military called recent “civil unrest” in the state.

Meanwhile, hundreds of protesters stormed the Plateau state government house on Wednesday accusing the governor, Simon Lalong of failing in his duties.

The protesters, comprising of the youth group of the Christian Association of Nigeria,CAN, and women groups, condemned the recent attack in the state.

The protesters wore black garments and held various placards with inscriptions such as “we don’t want to rest in peace, we want to live in peace”, “enough is enough”, “end herdsmen killings now”.

Chairman of the youth group of CAN in the state, Markus Kanda, said the governor must intensify efforts to resolve the crisis.

