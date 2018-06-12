Home America Trump, Kim conclude historic summit, sign comprehensive documents
Image result for Trump, Kim conclude historic summit, sign comprehensive documentsU.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a “comprehensive” document following a historic summit aimed at denuclearizing the Korean peninsula.

There were no immediate details on the contents of the document, but Trump said he expected the denuclearisation process to start “very, very quickly”.

Although the breakthrough made at the summit marks the start of a diplomatic process, it could bring lasting change to the security landscape of Northeast Asia.

Before signing what Trump described as a “comprehensive letter”, Kim said the two leaders had a historic meeting “and decided to leave the past behind.

Trump said he had formed a “very special bond” with Kim and that the relationship with North Korea would be very different.

