Two arrested for ritual killings in Kogi

On 11/06/2018 at about 10pm, one Samuel Oluwasegun of Uruvucheba, Adavi and another Abdulmumini Yakubu of Ozuri area in Adavi LGA in Kogi State went to Hollywood Brotel, Okene, a popular hangout for commercial sex workers.

After exchanging pleasantries with the manager one Mohammed, the two men then approached one Mercy Moses, one of the commercial sex workers resident in the brothel. After discussing with Mercy, she was seen being taken away by the men on a motorcycle.

When after two days she did not return, the brothel manager, Mohammed reported at a nearby Police Station at Adavi from where the case was transferred to the State CID, Lokoja.

Two suspects, including Oluwasegun Samuel were arrested but they denied knowledge of Mercy’s whereabouts. However, following diligent interrogation by the Homicide Detectives of the State CID, the two suspects opened up to the gory details of how they were hired by one Pastor Oluwasegun Otaru of The Voice of Canaan Temple C&S Aladura Church, Ozuri, in Adavi LGA of Kogi State to bring a female for use for ritual purposes promising them #700,000.00.

The arrested suspects thereafter led the investigators to an area called Uhodo in Ogaminana area of Adavi where the torso of the remains of Mercy Moses was dug out from a shallow grave.

The police in a well scripted move was able to track and arrest Pastor Otaru who had since the arrest of his accomplices, fled the neighborhood.

The exhumed remains of the victim was deposited at Okene General Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

