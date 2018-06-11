Two killed, four injured in fresh Borno suicide attack

A male suicide bomber strapped with an Improvised Explosive Device has killed one Civilian JTF and injured four others at a security formation at Baga road area in Maiduguri.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations in the state, Wakil Maye, who confirmed the incident said the incident occurred around 1 a.m.

Maye said the bomber when intercepted by the CJTF quickly detonated the explosives killing himself, one cicilian, JTF and injuring others.

He said that the police Explosive Ordinance Device (EOD) team were deployed to sanitise the scene.

Also according to the police, the wounded were rushed to the hospital where they are reportedly responding to treatment.

