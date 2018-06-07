Home News Two NECO students, seven others killed in Guma, Logo LGAs
Two NECO students, seven others killed in Guma, Logo LGAs
Two NECO students, seven others killed in Guma, Logo LGAs

NECO Suspends Registrar, 2 others over financial misappropriation

Christians protest against Herdsmen killings, demand better security

Suspected herdsmen kill 15 in Benue Catholic church

Gowon, Dickson want FG to halt herdsmen killings

Taraba LG boss raises alarm over continuous influx of IDPs

Image result for Two NECO students, seven others killed in Guma, Logo LGAsHerdsmen have launched yet another deadly attack on Guma and Logo local government areas of Benue state, leading to death of nine persons.

It was gathered that herdsmen killed eight people in Guma and one person in Logo.

Chairman of Guma local government, Anthony Shawon, who confirmed the attack said he received reports that the herdsmen invaded and hacked down the villagers in their sleep.

Shawon stated that both the dead and the injured have been conveyed to a Hospital.

Among the victims are two students who had come to the village to write the ongoing NECO examination.

