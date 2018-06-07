Two NECO students, seven others killed in Guma, Logo LGAs

Herdsmen have launched yet another deadly attack on Guma and Logo local government areas of Benue state, leading to death of nine persons.

It was gathered that herdsmen killed eight people in Guma and one person in Logo.

Chairman of Guma local government, Anthony Shawon, who confirmed the attack said he received reports that the herdsmen invaded and hacked down the villagers in their sleep.

Shawon stated that both the dead and the injured have been conveyed to a Hospital.

Among the victims are two students who had come to the village to write the ongoing NECO examination.

