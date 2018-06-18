Updated: Bindow declares 3-day mourning for aide

Adamawa state governor, Jibrilla Bindow, has declared three days mourning for his Chief of Staff, Alh. Abdulrahaman Abba Jimeta who died early Monday morning (today) while on lesser hajj in Saudi Arabia.

He declared Monday, 18th June to 20th.

Abdulrahman Abba Jimeta died early hours of Monday 18th in Makkah.

A statement by Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ahmad Sajoh confirmed that Jimeta was on lesser hajj when the sad event happened.

The statement stressed that government urged state workers to be more committed to the progress and development of the state as a befitting remembrance of what late Jimeta stood for during his over three decades in public service.

It added that family source indicated that late Abdulrahman Abba Jimeta will be buried today (Monday) Monday 18th in Makkah according to Islamic rites.

Late Chief of Staff would be 60 years in November this year. He is survived by an aged father, one wife and eleven children.

Meanwhile, hundreds of sympathisers from all walks of life have been trooping residence of the late CoS on Bekaji road to register their heartfelt condolences to the family.

Among early callers was Governor Jibrilla Bindow accompanied by his Deputy, Martins Babale, who also received greetings from sumpathisers.

Share this: Tweet



