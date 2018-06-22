Home News Updated: Police arrest 42 Shiite members linked officer’s death
Image result for One officer confirmed dead as Police, Shi'ites clash in Kaduna

The kaduna Police Command sais it has arrested forty-two suspected members of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) known as the Shiite over violent attacks on police officers in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Austin Iwar, disclosed this in a statement where he also confirmed the killing of a police officer during the attack.

He said the command had deployed men from its intelligence unit to trail the leaders and coordinators of the attack.

The Police earlier reported the killing of one of its men when Policemen and Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, clashed in Kaduna on Wednesday, during a protest against the continued detention of their leader, Ibraheem El Zakzaky.

The slain police man was mobbed to death by the protesters and his rifle carted away.

While the other Policemen ran away the deceased was unable to run as the protesters pelted him with stones, sticks and knives. 11 members of the group have also been arrested.

The suspects will be charged to court.

Meanwhile, the arraignment of Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat, over alleged culpable homicide was stalled at a Kaduna High Court.

Counsel to the leader of the Islamic Movement, Femi Falana, said the trial was stalled due to the absence of the judge, Justice Gideon Kurada.

The trial has been adjourned till July 11.

