Updates: Death toll rises to three in Ojuelegba truck accident

Three persons have ben reportedly killed two others injured in a truck accident in Lagos on Tuesday night.

General Manager of LASEMA, Adesina Tiamiyu revealed that a truck conveying a huge load of plywood, swerved and poured its contents on four vehicles down the Ojuelegba bridge.

The vehicles involved were three yellow commercial buses and a Toyota Corolla car.

He further revealed that the bridge was consequently shut down and vehicles diverted to enable officials of LASEMA and other emergency agencies to clear off the bridge to prevent a secondary incident.

Agencies who also took part in the rescue effort include the Nigeria Police Force, Federal Road Safety Corps and the Red Cross.

Tuesday’s incident is the latest of similar accidents that have claimed lives in the Ojuelegba bridge axis in the last three years.

