Home News Updates: Death toll rises to three in Ojuelegba truck accident
Updates: Death toll rises to three in Ojuelegba truck accident
News
Nigeria
0

Updates: Death toll rises to three in Ojuelegba truck accident

0
0
now viewing

Updates: Death toll rises to three in Ojuelegba truck accident

now playing

Cities face dramatic rise in heat, flood risks by 2050 - Research

now playing

Russia on brink of knockout stage after win over Egypt

Two confirmed dead as planks fall off moving trailer in Lagos

now playing

ISIS attacks: FG orders intensified screening at airports

now playing

Ekweremadu bombs Mimiko for dumping PDP

Three persons have ben reportedly killed two others injured in a truck accident in Lagos on Tuesday night.

General Manager of LASEMA, Adesina Tiamiyu revealed that a truck conveying a huge load of plywood, swerved and poured its contents on four vehicles down the Ojuelegba bridge.

The vehicles involved were three yellow commercial buses and a Toyota Corolla car.

He further revealed that the bridge was consequently shut down and vehicles diverted to enable officials of LASEMA and other emergency agencies to clear off the bridge to prevent a secondary incident.

Agencies who also took part in the rescue effort include the Nigeria Police Force, Federal Road Safety Corps and the Red Cross.

Tuesday’s incident is the latest of similar accidents that have claimed lives in the Ojuelegba bridge axis in the last three years.

Related Posts

Cities face dramatic rise in heat, flood risks by 2050 – Research

TVCN 0

Russia on brink of knockout stage after win over Egypt

TVCN 0

Two confirmed dead as planks fall off moving trailer in Lagos

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies