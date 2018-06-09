Home News Vanguard re affirms commitment to responsible journalism after comment by boss
Vanguard re affirms commitment to responsible journalism after comment by boss
News
Nigeria
0

Vanguard re affirms commitment to responsible journalism after comment by boss

0
0
now viewing

Vanguard re affirms commitment to responsible journalism after comment by boss

now playing

Buhari departs Nigeria for Morocco on working visit

now playing

U.N. Security Council elects five members for two-year term

now playing

We will not be distracted by frivolous allegations - FG

now playing

FG honours June 12 pro-democracy heroes

now playing

Again, bandits kidnap nursing mother, 23 travellers in Kaduna

The management of Vanguard newspapers have come out to distance themselves from a comment made by the Chairman of the Vanguard Editorial board where he allegedly called the Yorubas “sophisticated morons.”

“Our attention has been drawn to an off hand comment made by Mr Ochereome Nnanna , the Chairman of the Vanguard Editorial board.

“The comment, allegedly disparaging an ethnic section of the Nation was ostensibly made as part of private conversation on a social media tread.

“While we are carefully interrogating the circumstance that led to that comment ,with a decisive response to the author, we wish to acknowledge that the statement was made entirely as part of a private conversation. Vanguard dissociates itself totally from such unwarranted but careless, private outburst.

“We also wish to stress that Mr Nnanna’s position ( as indeed like that of any senior editorial staff at the Vanguard) must always reflect a circumspect conduct that takes into cognizance the sensitive nature of our responsibility , and in particular, the need to maintain decorum and decency in all conduct and dealings, whether private or public, formal or virtual.

“We will like to re assure our patrons, readers and stakeholders that Vanguard newspapers will always remain on the path of correct professional etiquette, practice responsible journalism and adhere to the highest ethics of fairness, objectivity and just conduct, as these are essential ingredient for peace and growth in a plural and multifaceted society such as ours.

“We will like to place on record that Vanguard newspapers will continue to do all within its power to ensure that we do not betray the trust that has been reposed in us by the public.

“Rest assured that we will continue to improve and fine tune our internal processes and adopt a fair dose of self regulation  to ensure that we remain truly focused to the ideals of conscientious journalism devoid of profiling, bigotry and prejudice”.

Related Posts

Buhari departs Nigeria for Morocco on working visit

TVCN 0

U.N. Security Council elects five members for two-year term

TVCN 0

We will not be distracted by frivolous allegations – FG

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies