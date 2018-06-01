Home Football Victor Moses joins Super Eagles in London Camp
Image result for Victor Moses joins Super Eagles in London CampChelsea star Victor Moses has joined his Super Eagles teammates in their London camp ahead of their pre-World Cup friendly against England at Wembley on Saturday.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed Moses’ arrival on their verified Twitter handle today.

The football body stated that the Eagles players are all in camp now.

With Moses, the team now has 26 players in camp, including the doubtful Moses Simon who is battling with a thigh injury.

Moses who won the Emirates FA Cup with Chelsea should be in contention for a starting place when the Eagles face England.

