Ondo South senatorial Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Tola Alabere, has rebuffed insinuations that the defection of Olusegun Mimiko to Labor party will have a negative impact on the party’s electoral fortunes.

At the official inauguration of the party’s southern senatorial office, Alabere say the PDP is unruffled by Mimiko’s action.

He said the party will continue its reconciliation of all aggrieved members.

