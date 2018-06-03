Wild animals thought to have escaped have been found

Two lions, two tigers and a jaguar thought to have escaped from a German zoo have now been found to have never left their enclosures after all.

One bear did escape its enclosure but remained on the zoo premises. Local authorities said the animal had to be shot dead after posing a threat to people in the vicinity.

Flooding caused by storms damaged parts of the zoo that were adjacent to the river bank, causing damage to the gates and fences of the enclosures.

Zoo authorities said thorough checks would be carried out to see if the enclosures were safe with the possibility of some of the animals being temporarily moved to other zoos.

