Home News Withdraw your statement on anti-grazing law, senate tells defence minister
Withdraw your statement on anti-grazing law, senate tells defence minister
News
Nigeria
0

Withdraw your statement on anti-grazing law, senate tells defence minister

0
0
now viewing

Withdraw your statement on anti-grazing law, senate tells defence minister

now playing

Senate confirms Zamfara INEC chief after two previous rejection

Dino-Melaye-Recalls-TVCNews
now playing

 Dino Melaye technically defects to PDP by changing his seat position

now playing

Senate in closed-door session with Security chiefs

now playing

Senate receives committee report on 2018 budget

now playing

Senate backpedals on Omo-Agege

Senators have unanimously asked Defence Minister Mansur Dan-Ali to immediately withdraw his statement that Benue, Taraba and Ekiti states should jettison the anti-grazing laws

The resolution followed a motion by Senator Barnabas Gemade.

And the house of representatives, lawmakers also kicked against the defence minister’s suggestion that the anti-open grazing law be suspended.

The recommendation did not go down well with some lawmakers who wondered why a state would be asked to suspend a law it duly enacted.

They resolved that the call on states to suspend the law should be rescinded.

Related Posts

Senate confirms Zamfara INEC chief after two previous rejection

TVCN 0
Dino-Melaye-Recalls-TVCNews

 Dino Melaye technically defects to PDP by changing his seat position

TVCN 0

Senate in closed-door session with Security chiefs

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies