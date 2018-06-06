Withdraw your statement on anti-grazing law, senate tells defence minister

Senators have unanimously asked Defence Minister Mansur Dan-Ali to immediately withdraw his statement that Benue, Taraba and Ekiti states should jettison the anti-grazing laws

The resolution followed a motion by Senator Barnabas Gemade.

And the house of representatives, lawmakers also kicked against the defence minister’s suggestion that the anti-open grazing law be suspended.

The recommendation did not go down well with some lawmakers who wondered why a state would be asked to suspend a law it duly enacted.

They resolved that the call on states to suspend the law should be rescinded.

