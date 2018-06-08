Wolves celebrate Nigerian goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme at 32

English Premier League, EPL,Wolverhampton Wanderers have sent birthday wishes to celebrate Nigerian goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme who is still undergoing treatment.

Ikeme clocked 32 on Friday.

Ikeme was in goal for the Eagles in three of their 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Swaziland and Zambia.

Sadly, having helped Nigeria for the 2018 World Cup, Ikeme will not be playing at the tournament. He was diagnosed for cancer of the blood, Leukeamia and his dream of featuring for Nigeria at the World Cup was cut short in July 2017 when he was diagnosed for the illness during routine pre-season check-up.

