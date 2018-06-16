World cup 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo scores hat-trick against Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a sensational late free-kick to round off his hat-trick and salvage a draw for Portugal against Spain in a captivating match.

The Portugal captain put his side ahead with an early penalty and restored their lead just before half-time.

Diego Costa twice equalised with well-taken goals, with Nacho’s majestic goal appearing to have won it for Spain.

But Ronaldo stepped up to fire into the top-right corner with two minutes remaining to secure the draw in Sochi.

