World Cup: Defending champions Germany bow to Mexico in major upset

Germany slumped to a first defeat in a World Cup opener since 1982 as Mexico claimed a famous 1-0 win courtesy of Hirving Lozano’s first-half strike.

A stunning game at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium saw the holders come up against a resilient Mexico side, who deservedly took the lead when Lozano tucked an effort past Manuel Neuer at the near post.

Elsewhere, a second-half header from Steven Zuber canceled out a sensational early goal from Philippe Coutinho as Switzerland and Brazil drew 1-1 in a tight Group E World Cup opener on Sunday.

With 20 minutes gone, Coutinho gathered a clearance 25 yards from goal and curled a marvelous shot into the far corner off the post to give the five-times world champions the lead.

However, Switzerland, who had looked toothless throughout the first half, got back on level terms five minutes into the second period when Zuber rose unmarked to head home a corner kick. Coutinho had Brazil’s best chance after the break but shot wide.

The result means that Serbia lead Group E after beating Costa Rica 1-0 earlier in the day.

