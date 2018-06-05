World Environment Day: Nigerians tasked on solid waste Mgt

Experts have called on Nigerians to take the issue of solid waste management seriously, as the world may face serious environmental crisis due to indiscriminate dumping of plastics in the sea and Waterways.

They made this known in Abeokuta, Ogun State during the 2018 World Environment Day workshop held at the Olusegun Obasanjo, Presidential library, Abeokuta.

Speaking about the rate at which people use plastic materials in a day, the guest speaker who is also a Professor of Environmental management Toyin Arowolo called for regulations to check the threat posed by this menace

The State Commissioner for Environment, Bolaji Oyeleye however called for adequate recycling and reuse of plastic to reduce its threat, noting that this generation must protect the environment for the unborn generations

