Yemenis fleeing Hodeidah Cram into temporary shelter

Tens of thousands of Yemenis, who have fled the western coast city of Hodeidah amid government offensive against the Houthis, crammed into a temporary shelter in Yemen’s Houthi-held capital Sanaa.

Over the last few days, the Houthi rebels began to build fortifications and deploy snipers in Hodeidah as the Yemeni government forces pushed northward and ready to launch a wide-scale offensive to recapture the city’s strategic port controlled by Houthis.

The imminent war forced large groups of people to evacuate and flee to other areas including Sanaa where temporary shelters are being prepared to accommodate the displaced.

