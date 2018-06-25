Home News Youths urged to take active role in politics
Youths urged to take active role in politics
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Youths urged to take active role in politics

0
0
now viewing

Youths urged to take active role in politics

now playing

2019 general elections will involve largest voters in history - INEC Chairman

now playing

EFCC, INEC sign deal hindering politicians from buying votes

now playing

Tambuwal pledges to ensure peaceful vote in 2019

now playing

Campaign funds: INEC threatens to prosecute erring politicians

now playing

Academia urges Nigerians to vote out bad leaders

Youths have been urged to come out strong, determined and sincere in their quest to take leadership positions in the country, as nobody will hand over the mantle of leadership to them on a platter of gold.

 

A youth rights advocate and politician, Honourable Ayodele Adesina made this known during a Youth leadership summit organised by Young Leadership Initiative in Ogun State.

He noted that the summit will equip the youth with required skills and knowledge of how to navigate the muddy water of the country’s politics.

Related Posts

2019 general elections will involve largest voters in history – INEC Chairman

TVCN 0

EFCC, INEC sign deal hindering politicians from buying votes

TVCN 0

Tambuwal pledges to ensure peaceful vote in 2019

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies