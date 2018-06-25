Youths urged to take active role in politics

Youths have been urged to come out strong, determined and sincere in their quest to take leadership positions in the country, as nobody will hand over the mantle of leadership to them on a platter of gold.

A youth rights advocate and politician, Honourable Ayodele Adesina made this known during a Youth leadership summit organised by Young Leadership Initiative in Ogun State.

He noted that the summit will equip the youth with required skills and knowledge of how to navigate the muddy water of the country’s politics.

