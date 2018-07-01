1.5m worth of personal data stolen from Singapore’s health database – PM

Hackers have infiltrated Singapore’s government health database in the country’s worst breach of personal data, stealing records on 1.5 million patients including the prime minister’s own personal drug prescriptions.

Government officials did not say who might have been behind the attack, but a joint statement by the health and communications ministries suggested a high degree of sophistication.

The hackers stole personal details and prescription records of patients who visited Singapore’s outpatient clinics between May the 1, 2015 and July the 4 of this year.

Singapore’s Health Minister Gan Kim Yong apologised to all patient affected during a news conference.

Share this: Tweet



