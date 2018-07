185 ward chairmen of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Lagos West senatorial district have endorsed Senator Solomon Adeola, who is also known as Yayi for a second term.

Senator Adeola held a meeting with the ward chairmen to inform them of his intention to run for the senatorial seat of the of the largest senatorial district in Lagos.

The senator told the people gathered at the meeting that he has been a loyal party man for 20 years, and that he was planning an empowerment programme.

