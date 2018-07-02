2 die in Lagos as train rams into parked bus

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency has reported passenger train that collided with a parked commercial bus forcing the 3 of the hanging passengers to fall off the moving train by crossing at Pen Cinema linking Iju Road.

In a statement issued by the General Manager LASEMA Mr Adesina Tiamiyu , the agency received a distress call on Friday 20th of July, 2018 at about 8.57 am via the emergency toll free number on an accident involving a passenger train.

“1 adult sustained injuries and was transferred to LASUTH. Unfortunately, 2 other adult male lost their lives and has been taken to mortuary by State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit SHEMU.

“Other agencies that showed up for rescue operations include Nigeria Police force (Railway police division), LASAMBUS, LASTMA, Civil Defence Corps, RRS, LASG Task force, LASG fire service ( AGEGE division), NAF OPS MESA and VIO”, he said .

The LASEMA boss harped on the overall safety measures to put be in place before boarding a train and also desist from hanging on moving train to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.

