20 ACPN state chairmen defect to NEPP

No fewer than twenty state chairmen of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria have defected to the Nigeria Elements Progressive Party ahead of the 2019 general poll.

The chairmen who defected to their new party at its state congress held in Akure, the Ondo state capital, said they were tired of the leadership style of their leaders in ACPN.

Welcoming the defectors, the chairman of NEPP board of trustees, Ade Ogunjumelo said the party is poised to take over the mantle of leadership in the country.

Share this: Tweet



