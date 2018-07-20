Home News 2019: APGA denies coalition with APC
2019: APGA denies coalition with APC
2019: APGA denies coalition with APC

The National chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Victor Ike-Oye, has denied the claim that the party is in coalition with the ruling All Progressives Congress ahead of 2019 general election.

Ike-Oye disclosed that APGA has not foreclosed its chances with any party that wants to work with them, noting that it must be a relationship that will be of benefit to both parties.

The APGA national chairman vowed to win more states across the geo-political zones in the country in the 2019 general elections.

He said the party would not be subsumed by any political party but was ready to collaborate with any party that shares their vision and goals of keeping a Nigeria united.

The National chairman of APGA made this public at his country home, Amawbia, Awka South LGA of Anambra state, Nigeria, while speaking on his victory at the Supreme Court that authenticate his leadership stance of the party.

Ike-Oye disclosed that APGA has not foreclose the chances with any party that wants to work with them, noting that it must be a relationship that will be benefiting to both parties.

While commending the country judiciary, he also commended the Professor Yakub Mahood leadership of INEC, for sustaining the nation’s democracy with regards the conduct of a violent free election in Ekiti state. .

The APGA national chairman vowed to win more states across the geo-political zones in the country in the 2019 general elections.

