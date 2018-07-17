2019: Atiku, Dankwambo discuss prospects of working together

Former Vice President Abubakar Atiku has met with Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwanbo in the state to discuss the possibility of a common front ahead of the 2019 presidential election.TVC News Correspondent, Lanre Adeyemi reports that as the 2019 presidential election draws nearer, leading opposition figures are meeting to align and realign their political interest.

Atiku has declared his intention to contest for Nigeria’s presidency while Dankwambo is believed to also be quietly nursing the same ambition. The two agree that their party, the PDP must present a united front. They also believe the northeast where both of them are from has been marginalised as the region has never produced a president.

Atiku earlier met with Gombe state PDP leaders and officials where he shared his vision for the party and the country.

