2019: Bindow orders removal of Dankwambo’s presidential campaign billboard
News
Nigeria
Politics
Image result for 2019: Bindow order for the removal of Dankwambo's presidential campaign billboard in AdamawaAdamawa State government has given 24 hours ultimatum for immediate removal of Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe State’s presidential bill board in the state.TVC observed that the board indicating Dankwambo’s interest to contest under Peoples Democratic Party  was erected at a strategic spot in the state.

The commissioner for information, Ahmad Sajoh confirmed the directive, but said the decision of the state government has no political undertone to it.

According to him, those that erected the billboard did not follow due process. He added  that such project ought to attract tax payment but for the way and manner the billboard was erected, tax was invaded.

