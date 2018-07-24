2019: Commissioners, Lawmakers, Councillors dump APC for Atiku in Adamawa.

Two serving commissioners in Governor Jibrila Bindow of Adamawa state, some local government chairmen and councilors have joined former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

This was disclosed by the Adamawa state chairman of PDP, Tahiru Shehu at the party’s mega rally for Atiku held at the popular Ribadu Square in Yola by party stakeholders in the Northeast.

Reacting, Bindow said the defection was insignificant and would not stop President Muhammadu Buhari from defeating the PDP candidate in 2019.

It was a grand rally organized by supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party in Adamawa State and it witnessed a harvest of defections.

Speaking at the rally, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said he would lead Peoples Democrat Party to dislodge the All Progressives Congress’ presidential candidate in 2019 as well as ensure Adamawa’s return to PDP.

He said Adamawa was a PDP state and vowed to do all things possible to bring the party back to power in 2019.

Atiku, who formally declared his intention to vie for the presidency on the platform of the PDP said he was overwhelmed by the impressive crowd at the occasion, thus confirming the popularity of PDP in the state.

He criticized All Progressives Congress (APC) for failing Nigeria in the areas of economy, security and job security , adding that he would address the problems when elected president.

In his speech, the national chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus described Atiku as one of the leading presidential aspirants in the party with capacity to dislodge the APC in 2019.

Secondus assured all aspirants of a level playing field and tasked APC on fair play for all parties in 2019.

Meanwhile, Gov Jibrilla Bindow described the defection of some of his commissioners to PDP without official resignation as unfortunate.

Bindow, who spoke through commissioner for information and strategy, Ahmad Sajoh said they would not lose sleep, adding that APC remained the party to beat at the Centre.

Political pundits believe Adamawa State APC needs to put its house in order following the fallout of the party state congress if it really wants to retain power in the state next year.

